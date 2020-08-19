UBS Group AG Acquires 66,181 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.68% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $584,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $164,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

