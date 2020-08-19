UBS Group AG Acquires 90,730 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 649.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Kforce worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 52.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $813.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,750 shares of company stock worth $1,737,892. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

