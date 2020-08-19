UBS Group AG Acquires 975 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $240.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $242.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $216.56.

