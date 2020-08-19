UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the first quarter worth $1,684,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MMD opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

