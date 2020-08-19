UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Amedisys worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $239.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $192.17.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.14.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $390,573.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

