UBS Group AG Boosts Position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,806.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

