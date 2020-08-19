UBS Group AG Buys 25,832 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.67% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2,516.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 153,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,629,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $67.72.

