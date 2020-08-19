UBS Group AG Buys 9,854 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock worth $5,272,243. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

