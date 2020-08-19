UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.08% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,845 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.