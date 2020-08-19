UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $1,445,268. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

