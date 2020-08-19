UBS Group AG Has $3.02 Million Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 199.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 424,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

