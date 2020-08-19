UBS Group AG Has $3.26 Million Holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 9,097.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of PLDT worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,247.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PLDT by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PLDT by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHI stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. PLDT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PLDT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

