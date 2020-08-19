UBS Group AG Has $3.26 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 130,083 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,152,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

