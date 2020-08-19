UBS Group AG Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

ERUS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

