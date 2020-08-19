UBS Group AG Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PACW opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

