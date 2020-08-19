UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.