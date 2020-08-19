UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

