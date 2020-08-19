UBS Group AG Increases Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.50% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 382.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

