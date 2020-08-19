UBS Group AG Increases Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 286,968 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $238,992.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,404 shares of company stock worth $2,607,527 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

