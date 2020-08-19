UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 245.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of CIT Group worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CIT Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CIT Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.84. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. Oppenheimer cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

