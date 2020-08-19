UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,086,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after buying an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,712,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $784,462.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -221.57, a P/E/G ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

