UBS Group AG Purchases 21,170 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 250,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,032,488 shares of company stock valued at $751,382,992. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

Guardant Health stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.