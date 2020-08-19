UBS Group AG Purchases 42,585 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 1,086.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

