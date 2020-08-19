UBS Group AG Raises Position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.92% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

SOCL opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

