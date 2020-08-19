UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 198,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14,461.5% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

