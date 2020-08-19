UBS Group AG Sells 10,074 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.48%.

In related news, Director Phillip Widman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $706,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,141. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

