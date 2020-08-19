UBS Group AG Sells 1,297 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

