UBS Group AG Sells 14,617 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

