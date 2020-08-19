UBS Group AG Sells 15,572 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKK. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 47.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BKK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

