UBS Group AG Sells 18,148 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,254 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,903. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROLL. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

