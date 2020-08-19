UBS Group AG Sells 21,976 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $22,207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.