UBS Group AG Sells 28,124 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

