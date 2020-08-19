UBS Group AG Sells 385,727 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 385,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

