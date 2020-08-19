UBS Group AG Sells 6,059 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

