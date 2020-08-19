UBS Group AG Sells 73,980 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of PVH worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

