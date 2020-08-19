UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €109.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €79.18 ($93.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -682.59. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

