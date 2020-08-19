UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $546,334.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.69 or 0.05665987 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046225 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

