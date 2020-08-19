Ultimate Secure Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $4.53 Million (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 196.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00003731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $1,892.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1,062.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

