UMA (UMA) Price Hits $7.19 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00061348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $387.19 million and $2.65 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00138290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.01756462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 100,684,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,829,121 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.