Unibright Hits Market Capitalization of $59.35 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

