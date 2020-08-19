Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,652. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Uniqure by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

QURE traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,626. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Uniqure will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

