United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Continental by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

