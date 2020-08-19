UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.00. 60,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.43. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

