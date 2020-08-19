Universa Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Universa has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $51,478.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

