Unobtanium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,357.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $77.47 or 0.00657782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $1,357.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.63 or 0.02493032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003999 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,595 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

