Upland Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the typical volume of 409 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.