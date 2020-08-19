Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $15.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 459.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.59.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply