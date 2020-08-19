Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $15.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 459.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.59.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

