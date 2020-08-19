US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,052 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

