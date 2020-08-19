US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,583 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.00 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

