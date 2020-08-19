US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

VB opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46.

